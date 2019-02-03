Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Spotted with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in Super Bowl Live Shot

Twitter had a moment of buzz in what has been a fairly uneventful Super Bowl when billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was spotted rubbing elbows with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a live shot.

The moment aired as they came back from a break. Unremarked in the CBS broadcast but noticed by bored Twitter, the shot also had Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley.

Trust Twitter to turn it into speculation. It’s better than tweeting about yet another punt, to be fair.

.@JeffBezos spotted in box with NFL Commish Goodell 🤔 super bowl coming to Prime streaming? — CeciliaKang (@ceciliakang) February 4, 2019

Who had the prop bet of Jeff Bezos making his way into the broadcast talking to Goodell? — Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) February 4, 2019

Jeff Bezos trying to lay the groundwork for buying the Seahawks? pic.twitter.com/OCSRWo9LUk — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 4, 2019

Watch the clip above, courtesy of CBS Sports.

