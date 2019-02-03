comScore
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Spotted with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in Super Bowl Live Shot

by | Feb 3rd, 2019, 9:32 pm

Twitter had a moment of buzz in what has been a fairly uneventful Super Bowl when billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was spotted rubbing elbows with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a live shot.

The moment aired as they came back from a break. Unremarked in the CBS broadcast but noticed by bored Twitter, the shot also had Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley.

Trust Twitter to turn it into speculation. It’s better than tweeting about yet another punt, to be fair.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of CBS Sports.

