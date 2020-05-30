Cities across the United States on Saturday saw a day of marching and protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota last week. In many of those cities, the protests have given way to vandalism, violence, civil unrest — including the burning of police vehicles.

Scenes from around the country show burning police cars and clashes with police and even with the Secret Service in D.C.

First, CNN reports from Los Angeles. Below, more videos and photos shared on social media.

An earlier, dramatic protest in Denver, Colorado, made a powerful scene. Without violence.

Incredible scene at Colorado’s Capitol right now. Thousands of protesters are lying face down with their hands behind their backs chanting “I can’t breathe.” They’re doing this for 9 mins. #copolitics #denverprotest #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/PaABvp8ZoM — Colorado Times Recorder (@COTimesRecorder) May 30, 2020

