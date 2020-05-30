AMERICA INFLAMED: Police Cars Burn in L.A., Cleveland, Columbia, Protesters Clash with Police, Secret Service
Cities across the United States on Saturday saw a day of marching and protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota last week. In many of those cities, the protests have given way to vandalism, violence, civil unrest — including the burning of police vehicles.
Scenes from around the country show burning police cars and clashes with police and even with the Secret Service in D.C.
First, CNN reports from Los Angeles. Below, more videos and photos shared on social media.
Washington, D.C.
Tensions flared near the White House. Not sure what triggered it, all I saw was a blast of pepper spray and a sudden sprint backward. There’s a lot more pressure on the police cordon and they’re pulling out gas masks. pic.twitter.com/X4uCQRzPkw
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 30, 2020
Insanity outside the White House. Three warnings of an unlawful assembly from the Secret Service before storming into the crowd.
A lot of people have been hit with paper spray. In all the chaos, at least one person was tossed to the ground and presumably arrested. pic.twitter.com/Ab2eSkq9CS
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 30, 2020
There’s been another confrontation at the White House. Secret Service are trying to chase people out of a fortified Lafayette Square after they breached the barricades.
I’m at H and 16th where it’s obvious police have deployed some sort of irritant because my skin is burning. pic.twitter.com/oCpnddwWiA
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 30, 2020
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
It’s boutta blow, PHILLY pic.twitter.com/DmmPagLhOt
— Ronnie Riggles (@ronnieriggles) May 30, 2020
Breaking: Multiple police cars have been set on fire by rioters in Philadelphia. Rioters are attempting to break into City Hall. pic.twitter.com/F4Y9mFMIcV
— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 30, 2020
Breaking: Philadelphia mayor just announced a mandatory citywide curfew due to riots starting at 8 PM tonight. Rioters have set multiple police cars and a Starbucks on fire. pic.twitter.com/EebLQJ6xLw
— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 30, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina:
A second police car and tree are on fire now. You can feel the heat across the street as small bangs can be heard pic.twitter.com/maj7Id3lDp
— Greg Hadley (@GregHadley9) May 30, 2020
Another police car, in the parking garage across the street from the police building, is on fire pic.twitter.com/ysZs2xAZSs
— Greg Hadley (@GregHadley9) May 30, 2020
Austin, Texas:
#BlackLivesMatter protest on I-35 in Austin pic.twitter.com/DxfLmJpbXe
— Alana Holt (@alana_holt) May 30, 2020
Tear gas and rubber bullets used in Austin at protest on I35 pic.twitter.com/N6cwkKNuFt
— Bob Libal (@blibal) May 30, 2020
Dallas, Texas:
This is downtown Dallas by City Hall. Pandemonium. @Johnson4Dallas @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/3g44kGXVod
— Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) May 30, 2020
BREAKING: The peaceful protest is OVER. people are damaging police cars. Flash bangs are being deployed. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/A1SB6eZ7ta
— Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) May 30, 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah:
#Breaking A @slcpd vehicle has been flipped over and set on fire at 400 S 200 E. pic.twitter.com/iLMVeOIjYX
— Gephardt Daily (@GephardtDaily) May 30, 2020
An @slcpd car just got overturned at the #GeorgeFloyd protest in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/iFpEmpkyEq
— Jacob Klopfenstein (@JFKlopfenstein) May 30, 2020
More from Los Angeles, CA.
Today at the protests in LA. This was on Beverly in West Hollywood around 1pm #GeorgeFloydprotest #LosAngelesProtest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/f8qGDSwrGv
— kar_part (@kar_part) May 30, 2020
An earlier, dramatic protest in Denver, Colorado, made a powerful scene. Without violence.
Incredible scene at Colorado’s Capitol right now. Thousands of protesters are lying face down with their hands behind their backs chanting “I can’t breathe.” They’re doing this for 9 mins. #copolitics #denverprotest #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/PaABvp8ZoM
— Colorado Times Recorder (@COTimesRecorder) May 30, 2020
