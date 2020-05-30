comScore

AMERICA INFLAMED: Police Cars Burn in L.A., Cleveland, Columbia, Protesters Clash with Police, Secret Service

By Caleb HoweMay 30th, 2020, 8:09 pm

Austin, Texas (via Twitter)

Cities across the United States on Saturday saw a day of marching and protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota last week. In many of those cities, the protests have given way to vandalism, violence, civil unrest — including the burning of police vehicles.

Scenes from around the country show burning police cars and clashes with police and even with the Secret Service in D.C.

First, CNN reports from Los Angeles. Below, more videos and photos shared on social media.

Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Columbia, South Carolina:

Austin, Texas:

Dallas, Texas:

Salt Lake City, Utah:

More from Los Angeles, CA.

An earlier, dramatic protest in Denver, Colorado, made a powerful scene. Without violence.

This post may be updated.

