Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) rejected the idea of systemic racism in America after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder for his role in the death of George Floyd.

Graham gave an interview to Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Sunday, where they began with questions about police reform conversations in Congress following the Chauvin conviction. Graham slammed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act for its push to end qualified immunity for law enforcement, but he backed up Senator Tim Scott’s effort to reintroduce the police reform bill he previously proposed.

At one point in the interview, Wallace aired President Joe Biden’s remarks that Floyd’s death “was a murder in full light of day and it ripped the blinders off to the whole world to see…And this takes acknowledging and confronting head on systemic racism.”

This prompted Wallace to ask Graham “is there systemic racism in this country in policing and in other institutions?”

“No, not in my opinion,” Graham answered. He established his claim that “our systems are not racist” on the basis that “we just elected a two-term African-American president, the vice president is of African-American-Indian descent.”

America is not a racist country. Within every society you have bad actors. The Chauvin trial was a just result. What’s happening in Ohio where the police officer had to use deadly force to prevent a young girl from being stabbed to death is a different situation in my view. So this attack on police and policing…Reform the police, yes. Call them all racist, no. America is a work in progress, but best place on the planet, and Joe Biden spends a lot of time running the place down. I wish he would stop it.

