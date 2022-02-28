America United: Staggering Poll Shows Only 6 Percent of the Nation Believes Russia Invasion Was Justified

Even with how dissatisfied and politically divided America is right now, most of the country seems to agree Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is wrong.

Yahoo! News released a new poll they conducted with YouGov over the weekend with 1,532 U.S. adult participants. The survey’s overwhelming finding was that 74 percent of Americans say Russia’s invasion was “not justified,” with 83 percent of Democrats calling it unjustified, along with 73 percent of Republicans and Independents. Conversely, just 6 percent of respondents believe the invasion was justified.

On the subject of Vladimir Putin, the poll found that 76 percent of Americans have a negative opinion of the Russian leader. Among Democrats, 88 percent of them expressed unfavorable views of Putin, while 73 percent of Republicans and Independents give a thumbs-down to the Russian leader. This finding is particularly notable for Republicans since YouGov found that a month ago, most conservatives had a more favorable view of Putin than President Joe Biden.

For Biden, the poll also asked participants who they consider the stronger leader between him and Putin. Forty-nine percent of Democrats said Biden, while Republicans were more definite by saying 62 percent saying Putin is stronger. Asked who is doing the better job of leading their country, 68 percent of Democrats said Biden, but 47 percent of Donald Trump voters said Putin. For Republicans altogether though, 46 percent of them said “neither” is doing better than the other, as did 39 percent of Independents.

Yahoo! noted the poll also indicates a shift in favor of how many Americans think the U.S. should take a side in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. While Republicans favored neutrality earlier this month, 58 percent of them and 70 percent of Democrats say the U.S. should side with Ukraine.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com