WATCH: First Class Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat After Allegedly Punching Flight Attendant in the Face

An American Airlines flight from New York City to California was forced to make an emergency landing when a passenger attacked a flight attendant, possibly because of a face mask dispute.

Flight 976 was diverted to Denver International Airport on Wednesday night after the assault took place. The passenger was handcuffed and arrested by law enforcement at the gate, and while the flight attendant’s injuries were unconfirmed, multiple reports indicate she was taken to the hospital after the attack left her bloodied.

“We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board. Acts of violence against our team members will not be tolerated,” American Airlines said in a statement to the media. “The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with American Airlines in the future, but we will not be satisfied until he has been prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This behavior must stop, and aggressive enforcement and prosecution of the law is the best deterrent.”

While the passenger was shown wearing a mask as he was being escorted by the police, there have been conflicting accounts about whether the fight broke out because the passenger refused to comply with mask-wearing rules. Nevertheless, there have been numerous incidents this year where passengers got belligerent on planes over the requirement to wear masks, which has drawn concern from the Federal Aviation Administration and flight attendants.

