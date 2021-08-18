Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

As Afghanistan remains in chaos now that Kabul has fallen to the Taliban, Fox & Friends interviewed an American citizen trapped in the country who called upon the Biden administration to bring him and other fleeing citizens to safety.

The Wednesday morning interview began when the stranded man, who went by the name Haroon, explained that he was just at the airport in Kabul because he received an email from the U.S. Embassy asking him to appear for processing. When he arrived though, he said there were thousands of people on the scene while the situation remained in disarray.

Haroon said he was capturing video of the area on his phone when Taliban fighters approached him and broke it, which he displayed for Fox News viewers.

“I was making a video, and they just took it and threw it on the ground and broke it. I was like, ‘Hey! I’m a citizen of America! I’m just trying to get in here.'”

Describing the rest of the crowd attempting to flee, Haroon called it a mix of Afghan citizens, permanent residents, and Afghans who’ve worked with Americans. He spoke of how the Taliban blocked his path to the gates to the airport, plus his concern for his family because they worked with Americans for a number of years.

“We all know what’s going to happen next the few days or next couple weeks after Americans leave Afghanistan,” Haroon said. “So everyone is scared.”

As Haroon continued to describe the situation on the ground, Steve Doocy asked him “what would you like to say to Joe Biden about what is happening on the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan, today?”

Haroon began by calling on the president to be mindful of how many Afghans worked with the U.S. to further American goals.

Now we need Biden or whoever has the power, please, help all these families that are on the streets. Their kids are not deserving this. They helped you and they helped America. They helped the world. So they put their life at risk to help the world to do the right thing. This is what my family did. I’m not talking about just my family… I’m talking about all of those people that are right behind the airport, eighty percent of them, they have paperworks that proves they did work with America, they did work with Americans. And now the Talibans are right there. They can videotape everyone of those guys, and when you leave next month, they can one by one get them all from their homes and kill them…So, please, take all these and find a good way to get them all out. Don’t leave them.

Watch above, via Fox News.

