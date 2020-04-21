The co-hosts of The View warned politicians against appearing on comedy shows during the coronavirus Tuesday, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) became the subject of a Trump campaign attack ad for showing off her expensive ice cream and refrigerators on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

After playing the Trump campaign’s ad, Whoopi Goldberg noted that the ice cream company is a “small business,” prompting Joy Behar to respond, “I love that you just said that that’s a small business. That’s perfect.”

“You know, the Democrats are in fact fighting for more funding for hospitals as well as relief for small businesses for minorities and veterans, okay? That’s what the Democrats are fighting for. So this is just another distraction,” she continued. “Okay, it doesn’t look good, maybe. I mean she’s got an expensive refrigerator. Let’s go to Trump Tower and see what kind of refrigerator he has, you know?”

Behar added that “when it comes to optics, Nancy’s got nothing on Donald,” before concluding with a piece of advise for Pelosi and other Democratic Party politicians.

“A little piece of advice to Nancy and all these Democrats, don’t go on comedy shows. They’re traps. They’re traps,” she advised. “They get you to say things there because you feel you’re being funny. Leave it to the professionals and don’t go on comedy shows. Come on our show.”

Goldberg disagreed, replying, “Well no, do go on. You have every right to say what’s in your refrigerator. The man asked you, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Just because other people are going to turn it around and try to make you look bad doesn’t stop the fact that you can’t stop living because you’re working with morons.”

Meghan McCain, however, thought the ad “was a kill shot,” commenting, “It’s not the ice cream that’s in her fridge, it’s the fact that she’s standing behind giant refrigerators, multiple ones that cost 24,000 dollars each.”

“And look, you’re right Joy. Politicians are wealthy. Trump is wealthy. But I think in this specific moment optics are narratives and I don’t make the rules of politics, this is just how it works,” she continued. “If I were advising any politician at this point, I would also say tread very carefully with the comedy shows, this is not the time or the moment to do be doing something like this… There are too many minefields you can step into in a situation like this.”

