Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) swiped at Bernie Sanders by reaffirming her stance that moderate Democrats would have a problem if the party nominates a socialist to face President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

In a Tuesday interview with The View, New York Times columnist and guest host Bari Weiss asked Klobuchar why she and her fellow moderate Democrats are attacking each other more often than they go after progressives like Sanders. This led to Klobuchar noting that in last week’s debate, she was the only one on-stage who said she would have “trouble” with a socialist leading the ticket.

“Even though Bernie and I are friends…I just don’t agree with him on a lot of things,” Klobuchar said. “I wouldn’t kick 149 million Americans off their current insurance in four years.”

Klobuchar went on by defending her recent swipes against Pete Buttigieg while also touting her ability to make things happen in Washington. She also promoted the momentum she has been seeing in recent polls.

“It’s not just talking points,” she continued. “I have won in rural areas, in red districts, bringing in Republicans, bringing in Independents, and that is the kind of wide tent we want to have to take on Donald Trump.”

Watch above, via ABC.

