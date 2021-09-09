Amy Klobuchar Reveals She Was Treated for Breast Cancer

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announced that she was treated for breast cancer earlier this year.

In a statement posted on Medium, Klobuchar explained that her doctors found small white spots during a routine mammogram she had back in February, and a subsequent analysis led to her being diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer. She says that she underwent a lumpectomy to remove the cancer, and after a course of radiation treatments and follow-up visits, “it was determined in August that the treatment went well.”

“Of course this has been scary at times, since cancer is the word all of us fear,” Klobuchar said. “But at this point my doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person.”

After thanking her doctors and her loved ones for their support, Klobuchar turned her attention towards people who might have been postponing health check-ups while the coronavirus pandemic remains ongoing. She said that she, too, delayed getting the mammogram, and she urged people to not delay routine health checks.

“Over and over, doctors are seeing patients who are being treated for more serious conditions that could have been caught earlier,” Klobuchar said. “I hope my experience is a reminder for everyone of the value of routine health checkups, exams, and follow-through. I am so fortunate to have caught the cancer at an early enough stage and to not need chemotherapy or other extensive treatments, which unfortunately is not the case for so many others.”

Klobuchar also spoke about her diagnosis on Good Morning America, where she further elaborated on her ordeal and encouraged people to get checked out for their health.

