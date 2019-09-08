Democratic 2020 candidate Amy Klobuchar tore into President Donald Trump on Sunday over his aborted plans to host members of the Taliban at Camp David.

The president announced he was cancelling the meeting on Saturday night amid faltering peace talks with Afghanistan and the Taliban’s claim of responsibility for a recent suicide attack that left an American soldier dead. Klobuchar was asked about this during an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd, and the Minnesota senator said she understood the need to withdraw American troops, but slammed the president for how he has conducted these attempted negotiations.

“He is hurting our credibility around the world. Yes, you negotiate with the Afghan government and the Taliban. But you don’t treat this like some kind of game show when you are dealing with terrorists. He clearly wanted the showman’s moment of having them come to Camp David when he didn’t have the complete cease-fire, he didn’t have a deal done, and then he does a tweet on Saturday night saying ‘oh, blame them, it’s over.’ Give me a break.”

Klobuchar concluded by comparing this to Trump’s negotiations with North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un, “bringing a hot dish to the dictator next door across the DMZ. ”

“You deal with your allies, the world is watching,” she said. “We need to bring credibility back into our foreign policy.”

Watch above, via NBC.

