Amy Schumer revealed that she wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to appear during the Academy Awards Show she will be hosting next Sunday, but that producers of the show declined her request.

Schumer recently sat for an interview with Drew Barrymore, where she discussed her plans for co-hosting the show. A teaser video posted by Entertainment Tonight Canada included the detail of her wanting the Ukrainian president to appear at the Oscars.

ET Canda reports:

“I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition,” added Schumer. “I mean, there are so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one.” In that regard, Schumer revealed that she tried to pitch Oscar producers on the idea of having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appear via satellite. “I actually pitched, I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” she said, noting that her idea was nixed by producers. “I am not afraid to go there,” she added, “but it’s not me producing the Oscars.”

Schumer was announced as a co-host just two weeks ago with Wanda Sykes and Regina King, which came relatively late amid some strange challenges the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has had in finding hosts for their award ceremony over the past few years.

Watch above via ET Canada.

