New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said young people “still have not gotten the message” when it comes to social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, during his daily press conference on Wednesday.

“My favorite topic: young people must get this message. And, they still have not gotten the message. You still see too many situations with too much density by young people. They can get it, they’re putting their lives at risk,” Cuomo told reporters in Albany.

“This can kill young people. Rare circumstances, but it can. But you get infected, you give it to someone else. So, think about somebody else,” he said. “And I’ve said this 100 different ways. The compliance is still not where should be. You saw the models on the differential in the compliance, versus major compliance and minor compliance.”

“So, we’re going to take more dramatic actions, we are going to close down the New York City playgrounds,” he revealed. “I’ve talked about this for weeks. I warned people that if they didn’t stop the density and the games in the playgrounds — you can’t play basketball. You can’t come in contact with each other.”

“That we would close the playgrounds, I’ve spoken to Speaker Johnson from New York City, who feels very strongly about this and did from day one. We agreed initially with the Mayor that we would try compliance, and the mayor was going to try to use the NYPD to enforce compliance, social distancing in playgrounds. It is still a problem,” he continued.

“We’re working with the speaker. We’re working with the mayor. But, we’re going to close down the city playgrounds and leave the open spaces available. So, use the open space in a park. Walk around, get some sun. Great. No density. No basketball games. No close contact. No violation of social distancing. Period. That’s the rule,” an exasperated Cuomo ordered.

Watch above, via CNN.

