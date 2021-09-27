Ana Navarro Fires Back at ‘Dimwit’ Don Jr. For Fat-Shaming Covid Insult

Ana Navarro opened fire on Donald Trump Jr. and his family after the son of the former president seized upon her mistaken coronavirus diagnosis in order to jab at her weight.

Navarro and her co-host on The View, Sunny Hostin, were abruptly pulled off of the show last week when it was announced that they tested positive for Covid. The commotion became an instantaneous media explosion since The View was just about to host Vice President Kamala Harris, but Navarro and Hostin were tested again multiple times over the weekend, and it would appear that the first result was a false positive.

When The View looked back at the fiasco on Monday, Hostin tearfully reflected on how the disturbing episode impacted her family. She offered her solidarity with Navarro though, saying “Her charm, her wit, her sense of humor really got me through it.”

Since Hostin also acknowledged some of the online hatred she recently received from critics, Navarro picked up on that as she looked back on a not-so-subtle insinuation former President Donald Trump’s son made about her amid the news. Navarro responded at the time by throwing Trump’s insinuation back at him with a shot at his father and a reminder of when he was hospitalized after contracting Covid.

@DonaldJTrumpJr, thanks for your concern. I don’t have COVID.

Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away…assuming he answers your calls. Or just ask your sister to call him for you. https://t.co/1v6GISIt5B — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 25, 2021

“Unlike you, I have a mirror and I know I have a weight issue,” Navarro said. She proceeded to brush off the insult before wailing on Trump Jr. again.

I know that when you are a dimwit with no skill or talent or significant accomplishments, living off your father’s fame and name and fortune, you’ve got to draw attention to yourself. But baby, if you want to have a conversation about Covid and obesity, you could have had it last October when your elderly obese father had it.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com