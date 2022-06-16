Ana Navarro: Congressman Loudermilk Should Be Called ‘Lying Butter’

The View guest co-host Ana Navarro said on Thursday that Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) should be called “Lying Butter” for giving an alleged reconnaissance tour one day before the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 released on Wednesday a video of Loudermilk giving a Capitol tour to a group that included at least one of the soon-to-be rioters. Loudermilk initially said he “never gave a tour of the Capitol on Jan. 5, 2021” before accusing the committee of “undermining the Capitol Police and doubling down on their smear campaign, releasing so-called evidence of a tour of the House Office Buildings, which I have already publicly addressed.” Loudermilk also said, “The Capitol Police already put this false accusation to bed.”

In an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, which The View played a clip of, Loudermilk defended the tour.

“People take pictures there all the time. Why doesn’t the Jan. 6 committee show the entire video? Because they’re taking pictures all up and down the hallway. When the guy’s nears the tunnels going to the Capitol, that’s where they hang the artwork that school children give. And at the other end, there is the trolleys, the trains, and the kids wanted to see the trains that take the congressmen to the House chambers. That’s all this was. And the Capitol Police, they know this.”

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg said “perhaps” what Loudermilk described was the case and that he should testify before the committee.

“Well, perhaps. Now, you know, I guess if that’s the truth, sir, then just come in and say that. Why — why build up all of this tension like something’s wrong?” she said. “I’ve never seen the kids photograph there. I have not seen them there, and I’ve been there a couple of times, but I never noticed them hanging that down there.”

Navarro churned out a nickname for Loudermilk.

“I’ve been there a bunch of times,” she said, referring to the Capitol. “First of all, Loudermilk should be called Lying Butter, right?”

The audience laughed and applauded.

Moments later, Navarro repeated the “Lying Butter” nickname when co-host Joy Behar forgot Loudermilk’s name.

Watch above, via ABC.

