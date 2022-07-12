Ana Navarro Criticizes Jill Biden’s Speech: Avoid Comparisons to ‘Tacos’ and Other Mexican Food

The View guest co-host Ana Navarro criticized First Lady Jill Biden’s speech in front of a Hispanic audience where she mispronounced “bodegas” and compared Latinos to “tacos.”

In her Monday speech to the UnidosUS Annual Conference, Biden said, “[Raul Yzaguirre] helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bogedas of The Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”

On Tuesday, through her spokesperson, Biden apologized.

Navarro, who is Hispanic, gave Biden credit for speaking at the conference but criticized her comparison.

“I want to give her points for showing up. Because for four years we had an administration where nobody showed up to the Essence festival, where nobody showed up to the Unidos Convention,” she said.

Navarro remarked that Biden was trying to say that all Hispanic Americans – Mexican Americans, Dominican Americans, Venezuelan Americans and Puerto Ricans – are “stronger as one,” therefore, “that’s what she very inarticulately was referring to.”

“Pro tip: When speaking to Hispanics, really, really avoid comparisons to tacos, enchiladas, chimichangas … and chilaquiles,” she said.

Watch above, via ABC.

