Ana Navarro Drags Mark Meadows for Defending Trump After Covid Test Revelations: ‘Shame on Him’ Protecting ‘Typhoid Mary’

The View laid into Mark Meadows for joining Donald Trump in order to attack the media for covering the information he, himself, provided.

The panel was discussing the Omicron variant on Thursday when Ana Navarro turned the conversation toward The Chief’s Chief, Meadows’ new memoir. The book has generated a great deal of media commotion since the former Trump White House chief of staff revealed that the former president tested positive for the coronavirus just days before his first debate with Joe Biden.

Meadows says Trump tested negative shortly after the first positive test, but since the president was hospitalized for Covid days later, the development invites a myriad of questions about Trump’s reckless conduct and the timeline of his diagnosis. A number of commentators, including CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, have questioned the methodology of Trump’s subsequent testing, suggesting that it was inaccurate and produced a false negative report.

The WH used Abbott’s ID Now system which is a 15 min PCR test run in a small analyzer. The WHMU had several of these systems. Meadows says the 2nd test was BinaxNow which is a less sensitive rapid antigen test. The test that should have be run is a lab-based PCR (done 5d later). https://t.co/uPNTmUEGFy — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) December 2, 2021

Regardless, Trump is calling the media coverage about all of this “fake news,” and Meadows did the same thing in an interview with Newsmax.

Navarro ran through all of the details as she pronounced Trump “Typhoid Mary,” and she blamed the former president for the politicization of Covid and the ongoing state of the pandemic.

“Stop blaming Joe Biden for not doing enough, because it’s on you!” Navarro exclaimed. “And Mark Meadows, shame on him that he continues to defend the guy who put people in danger.”

