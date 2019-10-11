CNN political commentator Ana Navarro-Cardenas praised departing Fox News anchor Shepard Smith and recommended him to NBC after the network’s Megyn Kelly “failure.”

The media world was rocked by news on Friday, announced live on air by Smith himself, that the longtime Fox News anchor was hosting his last show for the network. Encomiums for Smith, often a rare voice of Trump criticism on the network, quickly poured in from from both inside and outside Fox News. Some critics of the network worried that his exit would cause Fox News to tip even more toward being little more than pro-Trump state TV.

Speaking with CNN’s Don Lemon, Navarro lauded Smith’s willingness to stand up for facts and buck the narratives pushed by Fox News’ morning and primetime opinion hosts.

“Sometimes you do things in life that are not about money, that are not about what’s best for your career, but it’s about what’s best for your heart and for your soul. It’s about integrity. It’s about principles. And I admire that,” Navarro said. “He’s walking away from a very hefty salary if reports are true, and I think he’s doing it for all the right reasons. You know, he’s standing up for what he believes and he’s saying, you know what? Self-care matters and, you know, being consistent, be in a place that is consistent with my principles and what I believe matters. Damn, you just have to admire that.”

“He was worth every bit of what they were paying him,” Lemon said, adding in his own praise. “What’s next for him?”

“He has a non-compete. He’s not going to be on TV anytime soon, but his spokesman says he’s not retiring,” noted media reporter Brian Stelter. “That tells me he does want to be back in the public eye someday. I think for now it’s sad to see how the echo chambers we’re all living in have become a little more closed up today because he won’t be on Fox.

That prompted Navarro to tour Smith for an even more high-profile job.

“Look, NBC paid Megyn Kelly $23 million and she was a failure,” she pointed out. “Give Shep Smith a chance. He’s true and authentic.”

Kelly, who left Fox News in 2017, famously flamed out at NBC after a series of missteps, including a highly questionable decision to interview Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, coupled with ugly moments and bad ratings during her time hosting the third hour of Today, which came to an abrupt end last fall after she made tone-deaf comments about blackface.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

