Ana Navarro Shreds Gaetz’s ‘Disgusting’ Attack on Milley: While General Was ‘Serving His Country,’ Gaetz Partied With 17-Year-Olds

The View’s Ana Navarro ripped into Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) regarding his comments toward Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley on the subject of critical race theory.

In a clip shown on The View from Wednesday’s hearing, Gaetz shook his head disapprovingly during Milley’s testimony and then questioned military leaders regarding critical race theory, resulting in push back from the General.

Ana Navarro criticized Gaetz’s behavior Thursday Morning; “He’s a clown,” she said, “how dare he disrespect General Milley this way?”

Navarro continued by invoking Gaetz’s recent controversy, “So while Matt Gaetz is partying around allegedly with 17-year-olds and having a grand old time, General Milley has been serving his country.”

She praised Milley’s dedication to the service and ripped into Gaetz even further, “He’s a national hero,” Navarro said. “How dare this man from a party who used to be the military party… show such disrespect and condescension to a military hero like General Mills. It’s disgusting.”

You can watch above, via ABC

