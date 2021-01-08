Ana Navarro Smacks Down Meghan McCain’s Defense of Hawley Book Deal: ‘People Have Died’

Ana Navarro shut down Meghan McCain for defending Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) right to a book deal after Simon & Schuster cancelled plans to publish his work.

“Listen, people have died, okay, and I think that people like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley have blood on their hands. They are part of this,” Navarro exclaimed when asked about Simon & Schuster’s decision. “They helped incite this. They even after this happened, went ahead and voted and, you know, they have been feeding their supporters lies. They’re knowingly feeding their supporters lies for no other purpose than their own political ambition and to further their position because they want to run for president.”

McCain had previously expressed concerns over cancel culture, questioning if the decision not to publish Hawley’s book could snowball into more serious forms of censorship.

“Simon & Schuster does not have to make money off of him, I understand, but if you’re saying, I enjoyed his book up until this point, I thought he would be a good writer, but now he should be canceled,” she said. “The slippery slope that I feel, is that if I’m a conservative and maybe I agree with anything Josh Hawley did at any point in time, am I not going to be invited into restaurants or have my credit cards canceled?”

McCain then referenced the anger supporters of President Donald Trump are feeling, claiming that she’s the only Republican her fellow co-hosts interact with daily.

“But there are 70 million people in this country who, whether you like it or not, and I hear everything everyone is saying loud and clear — we’re all going to have to live together, but I would just really implore prudence to tamper this down, to tamper the anger down and try to listen to each other.”

Navarro, who herself is a Republican, noted that this situation is different, citing those who died because of the attack on the Capitol, fueled by Hawley and Trump’s attempts to overturn the election.

“There is nothing stopping Josh Hawley or anybody from self-publishing,” Navarro added. “Go online. There’s a bunch of self-publishing companies online. You can publish your book, and if there’s people out there who want you to be president, or support you, or who think you’re wonderful, they can read your damn book. It doesn’t have to be a Simon & Schuster book for you to read it. So go ahead, write your book. Nobody’s stopping you. Self publish.”

“If Simon & Schuster finds you objectionable and disgusting and wants to hold you accountable, as I do and as many Americans do, they have no obligation to give you their platform,” she added before Joy Behar noted that under a capitalist society, private companies can decide who they do or don’t want benefiting from their name.

