Anderson Cooper Asks Chuck Schumer If Manchin Basically Has ‘De Facto Veto Power’ on Legislation

Given how the Senate is 50-50, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is arguably one of the most influential members of Congress at the moment. His opposition to Neera Tanden sunk her nomination for OMB director, and led a push just a few days ago to make changes to the covid relief bill.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper spoke with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Tuesday about the relief bill and just how influential Manchin is right now.

“You got the bill across the finish line in the Senate. It really came down to an 11th hour agreement with conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin,” Cooper said. “Given the narrow majority, does Manchin have de facto veto power over future legislation?”

Schumer detailed how he spoke with Manchin about his earlier objection and the West Virginia senator eventually agreed to work on a compromise.

“This bill, even with that change, is so overwhelmingly strong in helping poor and working people in America that I think it’s getting huge plaudits from the American people,” he said.

Cooper noted the lack of Republican support of the legislation and asked Schumer if he’s hopeful “Republicans will join Democrats on anything or Democrats will join Republicans on anything in the near future.”

“We want to work with Republicans where we can, but we have to get big bold change done, and that’s our number one priority,” Schumer responded.

You can watch above, via CNN.

