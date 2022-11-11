Anderson Cooper Asks ‘What Has Kari Lake Ever Done?’ While Defending John McCain: ‘Been a TV Anchor Her Entire Life’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper criticized Republican Arizona Senate nominee Kari Lake Friday night over critical comments she made about the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Last Friday, Lake asked her supporters at an event if any of them were “McCain Republicans.”

“Well, get the hell out!” she said after some of them booed.

During CNN’s coverage of the ongoing effort to count votes in Arizona and Nevada, the race between Republican Blake Masters and incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D) was called for the Democrat.

Network Democratic analyst David Axelrod praised Kelly for his demeanor while noting he refrained from hurting himself. Axelrod said Masters hurt himself by repeating claims the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Alyssa Farah Griffin then laid into Lake and the state’s Republican Party.

“The Arizona GOP needs to get its act together,” Griffin said. “This is a party that is running against John McCain, they’re insulting his family. They’ve done this time and time again.”

Griffin said the McCain family was Arizona’s “most popular” for decades.

Network Republican analyst Scott Jennings added, “Kari Lake said if there is a John McCain supporter in this room, I want you to get the out the – out of here. I subscribe to the quaint notion that political parties and campaigns are designed to add to the people you have in [your party].”

Cooper then chided Lake over her record as a Phoenix TV anchor for more than two decades.

“Also, I mean, what has Kari Lake ever done?” Cooper asked. “No offense to TV anchors, but she’s been a TV anchor her entire life.”

Jennings cut in and said, “And an Obama supporter!”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com