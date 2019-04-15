Anderson Cooper Calls Out Trump After Omar Tweet: Has ‘No Fear of or Shame’ of ‘Being a Hypocrite’

CNN host Anderson Cooper called out President Donald Trump as a bully on Monday.

Cooper started off by talking about Trump tweeting out a video targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar. The video interspersed her words from a speech with images from 9/11.

“A member of Congress says President Trump has put her life at risk,” Cooper said. “The congresswoman is Ilhan Omar, a freshman Democrat from Minnesota, and one of the first two Muslim women in congressional history.”

He then noted that Capitol Police are currently considering if Omar needs increased security while the White House has said it was not trying to incite violence but has otherwise decided to stand by the video, which remains on Twitter.

Cooper then stressed that it is not the only time Trump has used Islam to “inflame tensions” and score political points.

He next played a clip of Trump in 2016 saying “Islam hates us” and read a quote from the New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman suggesting Trump is intentionally trying to make Omar “an enemy among enemies” as the 2020 campaign heats up and identify all Democrats with Omar’s arguable “poor choice of words.”

“The irony, of course, is this is a president who has used a poor choice of words nearly every day of his presidency.”

He added: “But being a hypocrite is clearly not something this president has any fear of or shame about.”

Finally, after noting Trump has a habit of calling out persons of color, Cooper said this: “All presidents have the power of what’s known as the bully pulpit to focus the country on things he believes are important. This president doesn’t understand the meaning of the phrase of the bully pulpit. He just loves bully.”

