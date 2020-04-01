CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) why President Donald Trump hasn’t told governors to issue stay-at-home orders for their states in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday.

“Yesterday some people said, ‘Oh, the president seems to get it now, he seems to have changed his tone,’ which we’ve certainly heard before. The thing he could do to prove that is to order, or at least strongly suggest that every governor institutes stay-at-home orders for their states,” suggested Cooper. “You talk to any scientist, the science is clear on this, staying at home, social distancing works.”

“I do not understand as a citizen of a state which is social distancing and is staying at home why all states aren’t doing this,” he continued. “Because for all of us who are staying at home, we’re going to have to stay at home longer because these other states haven’t yet instituted these orders.”

Pelosi responded, “Well, we’re all in this together. Why the president doesn’t take action, you’re just going to have to ask him about that, but what we had in our House bill, which was rejected by the Senate in this most recent bill, was directing the president to implement the Defense Protection Act.”

“That is one thing that will make a difference in saving lives and protecting those who are ministering to the needs,” she claimed.

Watch above via CNN.

