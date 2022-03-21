Anderson Cooper Interviews Ukrainian Fighter Pilot in Full Gear as He Waits on Standby: ‘We Are Ready to Fight Russians’

Anderson Cooper interviewed a Ukrainian fighter pilot decked out in his uniform as he was on standby in case his jet needed to be scrambled.

Cooper referred to the pilot by his call sign, “Juice” in order to protect his identity. Juice wore his helmet to partially obscure his face.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, a number of Ukrainian officials and service members have been interviewed on American television. Aesthetically, however, Juice’s appearance stands out.

“Where did you get the call sign Juice?” Cooper asked. “It sounds like, American.”

“It’s a real American call sign,” he responded. “During my trip in [the] U.S. a few years ago, my friends from California Air National Guard named me because I don’t drink alcohol, and every time in, you know, in the bars I just asked for some juice.”

Cooper chuckled and asked Juice why Russia has been unable to achieve supremacy over Ukrainian airspace.

Juice said that Russia has air superiority over most of the country, but Ukrainians have managed to inflict heavy losses in the sky. He explained that most of the damage done to Ukrainian cities has come via the air.

“So that’s why we need to improve our capabilities of our air defense, both of them – the ground [air defenses] and the air part of this,” said Juice. “So we need a ground efficient, ground air defense systems, and we need some other fighter jets to gain air superiority to fight effectively against this threat.”

He added, “Bombers, attack helicopters, cruise missiles, all of this.”

Cooper asked, “What is it like for you to be in the midst of this, to be facing this overwhelming force? Obviously Ukrainian fighters have done very well, and have been mounting an extraordinary defense. How do you feel to be a part of it?”

“It’s just my job,” Juice replied. “I was trained for this. So I was ready for this, for this war. And I was prepared for this war as well as my cohorts. So all of us are ready to fight.”

Juice added, “We are ready to fight Russians and we are ready to defend our country.”

Watch above via CNN.

