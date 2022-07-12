Anderson Cooper Left Speechless by Video of Uvalde Cops Doing Nothing During Mass Shooting

Anderson Cooper reacted with disbelief to a newly-released video showing law enforcement in Uvalde idling in a hallway near a classroom where a gunman was murdering 19 children and two teachers in May.

The video has sparked outrage on social media, as it provides visual confirmation of what had already been reported: the cops did absolutely nothing to save those in the classroom for 77 minutes. Finally, a Border Patrol unit entered the unlocked room and killed the gunman.

The video shows officers waiting, fist-bumping, using hand sanitizer, and almost anything else but their jobs.

Cooper aired a snippet of the video on Tuesday’s AC360. After it ended, the CNN host tried to speak to Shimon Prokupecz and Andrew McCabe but briefly could only muster an audible exhale.

“Uh. Shimon, I–yeah. I wanna, bring in [pauses, shakes head, clears throat] senior law enforcement analyst and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.”

Cooper asked for reaction from McCabe, who did not hold back:

Anderson, there’s almost too many failures to catalog here on the brief time that we have. Of the initial responding officers, only about half of them actually go down to the door. You see guys walking around talking to each other, using hand sanitizer, which is, I can’t even understand that. So there’s just failure upon failure, But more broadly, what you see here, Anderson, is a complete failure to live up to the sacred trust, the bargain that every law enforcement officer makes when they hold up their hand and are sworn into their job. Anc That is you will lay down your life to protect other people.

Watch above via CNN.

