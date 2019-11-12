CNN’s Anderson Cooper tonight mocked Nikki Haley over the former UN ambassador’s comments about President Donald Trump being “truthful.”

In an interview this morning, Haley said of POTUS, “In every instance that I dealt with him, he was truthful, he listened and he was great to work with.”

“Truthful? Great to work with? A listener? Who is this man she speaks of? I’d swipe right on him,” he remarked.

In response to her calling Trump truthful, Cooper said “bless her heart”:

“I’m not sure how she qualified it is actually going to win her any kudos from the president if he was actually listening. Did you notice she gave herself some wiggle room by saying ‘In every instance I dealt with him he was truthful.’ It’s like when Vice President Pence or other politicians respond to a question that they don’t want to answer or respond to be saying ‘Well, all I can tell you is what I saw.’ Actually, no. You all can speak to things you haven’t seen… For instance, I haven’t been on the moon, but I know it’s not made out of cheese. I’m sure Nikki Haley worked very hard as the U.N. Ambassador, but she has eyes and ears and a TV like the rest of us, and Trump makes stuff up all the time on TV.”

He showed several examples before concluding by saying, “Ambassador Haley may have survived the administration, but it’s not clear her reputation can survive her book tour’s endless and kind of sad stops along sycophant street.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

