Anderson Cooper Mocks Pence for ‘Whitewashed’ Comments About 1/6: ‘He Lies in Such an Earnest Way, Doesn’t He? Steely Eyed Lies’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper put former Vice President Mike Pence on blast after Pence said on Fox News Monday night January 6th has become a media distraction meant to “demean” supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Before going to commercial break, Cooper teased the segment by saying, “He was a target of the mob on that day, some wanted to hang him.” Continuing sarcastically, he said, “Now, as you might predict, the former-vice president is rewriting history.”

The comments regarding January 6th from Pence in question are as follows:

I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda by focusing on one day in January. They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020.

Cooper referred to these comments as “gaslighting” and a “whitewashing” of the events that occurred during the January 6th Capitol riots, claiming that Pence is attempting to “pave the way toward his own presidential run.”

The CNN anchor then invoked the events of January 6th, reminding viewers of those storming the Capitol chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” He openly mocked Pence for omitting the truth behind the danger he was actually in.

“Mr. Pence, don’t know if he has forgotten that,” quipped Cooper, “because he had to be evacuated from the Senate chamber… because his life was in danger.”

Pence’s support for Trump during his appearance on Hannity was emphasized throughout his message on January 6th, which seems puzzling since Pence was vehemently attacked by Trump moments after he was evacuated. Trump claimed that “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

Cooper continued to bash Pence saying, “Instead, he went on Fox News, though, with a conspiracy theory and tried to do a makeover for his reputation.”

“He lies in such an earnest way, doesn’t he? scoffed Cooper, as he proceeded to taunt Pence. “Steely eyed lies,” he remarked as he attempted to stifle a chuckle.

Cooper concluded by saying, “Pence’s comments are just the latest in a dangerous whitewashed campaign by Republicans who seem to be moving the party further and further from reality.”

Watch above via CNN.

