Anderson Cooper Mocks Trump as ‘Drunk Relative Who Yells Out Obscenities’ That Republicans Are Forced to ‘Ignore’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper equated former President Donald Trump to a drunken family member Republican lawmakers have no choice but to sit and listen to.

Cooper remarked Monday’s AC360 while discussing the former president’s weekend comment about “terminating” the Constitution to allow himself to again occupy the White House.

Trump said there was a “Massive Fraud,” in the 2020 election, the “magnitude” of which “allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Cooper discussed the matter with Democratic strategist David Axelrod and Republican strategist David Urban.

“It is very clear that Republicans still fear Donald Trump,” Axelrod said. “You know, what is remarkable about it is we just went through a term election where people gave a resounding verdict on this whole election denial nonsense, this dangerous election denial stuff.

Axelrod further stated leaders in the GOP “won’t denounce Trump,” and argued it is because they fear the potential repercussions.

“They won’t take him on frontally because they fear the base,” he said. “They fear primary voters. In Kevin McCarthy’s case, he’s still trying to get the votes to become speaker of the House. So, Donald Trump has that party– is holding that party hostage right now.”

Cooper then said Trump has become like a dysfunctional member of a family.

“It’s like having a drunk relative who yells out obscenities or incredibly inappropriate things and you don’t know what to do about them and people just ignore them,” he said. “Soon, he’ll be wandering around with an onion tied to his belt talking about movies used to cost a nickel.”

As his guests laughed, the host clarified there was not a question for either of them attached to the statement.

“I just felt I wanted to say that,” Cooper laughed.

After the trio collected themselves, Urban argued the real message is Trump just cost the GOP winnable elections and will continue to do so as long as he maintains a grip on the party.

“I am very fearful if we don’t try to turn the ship around in the water that we’ll snatch defeat from the jaws of victory once again,” he said.

Watch above, via CNN.

