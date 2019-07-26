CNN’s Anderson Cooper poked fun of President Donald Trump‘s talk of French and American wines during his latest Ridiculist segment on Friday.

Cooper started off by saying that Trump’s comment about wine was “full-bodied” with a bit of “nuttiness” and revolved around the fact Trump is upset that France passed a new digital tax act that will ultimately cost Amazon and Google in taxes.

“If anyone is going to hurt Amazon, the president clearly wants to be the one to do it,” Cooper quipped, before playing a clip of Trump “dissing” French wine during his discussion of the country’s digital services tax.

“I’ve always liked American wines better than French wines, even though I don’t drink wine,” Trump opined. “I just like the way they look.”

“I like that,” Cooper said with a laugh after the clip ended. “I just like the way they look. I’m with him on that one.”

He snarked on: “American wines look better. I don’t know how exactly. They just look more like freedom… French wines don’t look like freedom to me.”

Watch above, via CNN.

