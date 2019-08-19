In his closing Ridiculist segment, CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocked President Donald Trump’s petulant grumbling about the lack of flattering Fox News coverage and took several swipes at the sycophancy of Fox News weekend host Jeanine Pirro.

Cooper’s comments came a day after Trump effectively questioned the loyalty of his favorite cable network during an impromptu press conference. Complaining to the White House press corps, Trump said: “There’s something going on at Fox. I’ll tell you right now. And I’m not happy with it.” Fox News host Shepard Smith has repeatedly criticized the president in recent weeks, calling out Trump’s ongoing denial of Russian election interference and his callous behavior in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shooting. In addition, the network just released a poll that showed the president losing by significant margins in prospective head-to-head matchups with all of the top Democratic presidential candidates.

“I love the president says ‘We have a lot of great people at Fox,’ not trying to hide that he thinks they all work for him, that they’re all just part of the party,” Cooper noted, before listing some of the Fox News hosts still in Trump’s favor.

“And there’s Jeanine Pirro,” Cooper added, before playing a two-year-old clip of the Fox News weekend host issuing a vociferous defense of the Trump campaign’s 2017 meeting with Russians to get campaign dirt on candidate Hillary Clinton. “If the devil called me and said he wanted to set up a meeting to give me opposition research on my opponent,” Pirro exclaimed. “I’d be on the first trolley to hell to get it.”

This was too much for Cooper, who flipped his earpiece out as Pirro began to yell, then cracked up, and finally took off his glasses and pinched his nose in exasperation. “Is she done?” he jokingly asked after the clip stopped. “I don’t know why everyone is yelling. ‘First Trolley to Hell:’ That should be the name of her show… After every good interview, she’d be like ‘Toot-Toot! Coming up, next stop: Voter Fraud!'”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

