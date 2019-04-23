Anderson Cooper Rips Jared Kushner for ‘Gaslighting’ on Russian Interference

Anderson Cooper opened Tuesday night talking about the Trump administration’s “contempt for the truth to the point of trying to convince the public not to believe their ears and eyes.”

He said once again, the White House is “gaslighting” the country and this time it’s coming from Jared Kushner.

Kushner said today, “You look at what Russia did, buying some Facebook ads and trying to sow dissent, it’s a terrible thing. But I think the investigations and all of the speculation that’s happened for the last two years has had a much harsher impact on our democracy than a couple Facebook ads.”

Cooper referenced the “digital pat on the head” he got in a Trump tweet before quoting directly from the Mueller report:

“‘The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systemic fashion.’ Or as Jared Kushner so brilliantly put it, a couple of Facebook ads.”

He looked at what else the Mueller report revealed about Russian interference before sarcastically saying, “The Mueller report’s long, nearly what, 400 pages? 448, to be exact. And who’s got time to read all that?”

Cooper concluded after going through the report, “Funny how you can get all that from just a couple Facebook posts. Or maybe it just looks that way by gaslight, which also sort of lends a certain glow to days like today.”

