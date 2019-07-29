Anderson Cooper opened his show Monday night blasting President Donald Trump for his “racist verbal assault” on Congressman Elijah Cummings and Baltimore, saying the president is “trafficking in racist stereotypes and giving voice to some of the most shameful and destructive prejudices in our society.”

Cooper asked if this is “only the beginning” and where things might go from here if Trump decides to “make this next election about the ‘other.'”

He called out defenses of the president offered by White House officials like Mick Mulvaney and Stephen Miller, and brought up words of unity Trump has delivered in the past, including during his inauguration.

At the inauguration, Trump said, “The Bible tells us, ‘how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.’ We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.”

Cooper showed that clip and remarked, “Again, reading from a teleprompter is easy but truly working to help people live in unity and solidarity, that is something this president hasn’t even tried.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

