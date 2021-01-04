CNN’s Anderson Cooper sarcastically skewered the increasingly desperate and wholly ineffective “great negotiator” Donald Trump, who pleaded with Georgia’s secretary of state for nearly an hour to “find” just enough votes to overturn the presidential election in that state. All of Trump’s stated reasons for doing this were predicated on thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories and were patiently dismissed by state officials during the call.

Mocking the president for having the impulse control of a “refrigerator magnet,” Cooper’s devoted the opening monologue of his Monday night show to mocking Trump and the “fresh hell” he is inflicting on the country, noting that GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he would not have released the call, but Trump began tweeting a false representations of it.

“That’s the great negotiator? The great dealmaker? That’s the Art of the Deal?” Cooper said, after playing an audio clip, his face unable to mask his bemusement. “This is a scared bully pushed into a corner of his own making desperately trying to get out. The president like all bullies also tries threatening Georgia officials on the call.”

Cooper then played further clips, where Trump repeatedly made easily disproven false claims or changed his story within the call itself. At one point, Trump threw out several ridiculous, baseless claims, among them that the Dominion counting machines used by the state had their inner parts mysteriously replaced his ballots and that an untold number of his ballots were shredded to throw the race to President-elect Joe Biden.

“It is like speaking to a child. That’s how you speak to a child,” Cooper said, highlighting the patient and slightly exasperated tone taken by the state officials pushing back on Trump’s delusional claims. “‘No, they haven’t done that. No, sir, they haven’t done that either.’ And so it goes throughout the call.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

