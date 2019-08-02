CNN’s Anderson Cooper called out President Donald Trump over his blatant hypocrisy for telling a press corps he routinely disparages as “fake news” that he now relies upon them to vet his cabinet picks: “just complete BS.”

Cooper was reacting to comments Trump made earlier in the day after announcing that he withdrawing his pick for Director of National Intelligence, Rep. John Ratcliffe. “You vet for me,” Trump told the press at a scrum outside the White House earlier on Friday. “You’re part of the vetting process, you know? I give out a name to the press and they vet for me. We save a lot of money that way. But in the case of John, I believe that he was being treated very harshly and very unfairly.”

“There it is, folks,” Cooper said, chuckling. “One minute: ‘Reporters, fake news, libelous, slandering just a darn good man.’ The next: ‘We’re a very good part of the White House vetting process, in fact, saving the country money.’ They don’t have to do their jobs vetting. We do it.”

In recent days, numerous press reports had found Ratcliffe had exaggerated his resumé to boost his national security bona fides. At no point did anyone in the Trump administration dispute those reports.

Trump’s abrupt 180˚ in trusting the press clearly rankled Cooper.

“We are now so through the looking glass, ladies and gentlemen, it’s amazing because without even realizing it, if the president is given the chance to speak long enough, he often lets slip how he really thinks about stuff and he reveals that what he has just said previously, sometimes just seconds. before is just complete BS. I know it’s not like many of you don’t already know this, but there are just so many examples of him saying one thing over and over and over again that are then revealed to be just wishful thinking or just made up.”

Cooper then reminded viewers of the Trump’s “extreme vetting” pledge and played a supercut clip of him boasting on the 2016 campaign about how thorough his selection process would be to get the “best people.”

“The best people, folks that don’t lie about their resume and stuff like that,” Cooper snarked before putting up a graphic that included 13 failed or aborted Trump administration nominees. “The list, as you see, goes on and on. There are so many people who are just in acting roles because they don’t actually have full-time people who have actually been confirmed.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

