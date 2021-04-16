Anderson Cooper Somberly Goes Through Recent Spate of Mass Shootings: ‘So Common It May Soon Be Hard for One Not to Fall on the Anniversary of Another’

A somber Anderson Cooper opened his show Friday night going through all of the tragic recent shootings across the United States, saying, “There is no way in good conscience to use the word ‘good evening’ tonight.”

Late Thursday night eighteen people were killed and others were wounded in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

“Countless more tonight are living the nightmare of losing someone close, and the toll extends beyond the victims and next of kin,” Cooper said. “This we know from experience. The shock waves — they ripple out over time and distance.”

He noted for viewers that Friday, April 16th, marks exactly 14 years since the Virginia tech shooting, and reminded viewers of the recent shootings in Atlanta.

“The sad fact is, though, that mass shootings have become so common it may soon be hard for one not to fall on the anniversary of another.”

He showed a map of mass shootings in the last month alone, a disturbing graphic including the shootings in Atlanta, Boulder, and many more.

But as Cooper noted for viewers, “There is only room on the map to show less than half. The full count, again, over just a single month since the Atlanta shootings, is 45.”

And the map, he said, “doesn’t do justice to the story, doesn’t capture the horror, doesn’t capture wounds and the deaths of so many Americans.”

Cooper listed the shootings one by one for viewers and concluded, “Barring drastic changes or a miracle, it will not be the last. And in as little as a few days, perhaps it won’t even be the latest.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

