On Tuesday night, CNN host Anderson Cooper slammed immigration authorities in the U.S. for failing to properly care for the influx of migrants coming across the border, amid Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders submitting his resignation this week.

“Some of the people responsible… compare the influx of migrants to a storm or flood or a tide as if this all fell from the sky or rolled in from the sea,” the host observed. “At the end of the day, though, this is not an act of God. These are people, poor people, young people and whatever you think about the case they may have for coming here, they are here.”

“They are now in custody here and those words in custody don’t just mean are being held, they mean in the care of, or as Webster’s has it, the act or process of preserving in safety, which is not what’s happening,” he added.”

Cooper continued by explaining the “stench” caused by these unsanitary conditions is figuratively coming from the federal officials responsible for the human rights disaster:

“Most of the young detainees have not been able to shower or wash clothes since they arrived at the facility. Those who visited said they have no access to toothbrushes, toothpaste or soap. ‘There is a stench, said Elora Mukherjee, director of the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School, one of the lawyers who visited the facility. ‘The overwhelming majority of children have not bathed since they crossed the border,’ she said. There is a stench, she said, speaking literally of human beings living worse than animals because animals at least have the means to clean themselves. She might have well been speaking figuratively of the stench coming from the places where the people responsible for all this are failing to take responsibility.”

Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan is slated to become the new leader of Customs and Border Protection in light of Sanders’ sudden departure, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security.

Watch above, via CNN.

