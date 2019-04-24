Anderson Cooper Torches Trump in Brutal Monologue: ‘If He Says Witch Hunt One More Freaking Time…’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper closed his show with a brutal Ridiculist segment skewering President Donald Trump and his ego “run amok.”

“We saw it again today,” Cooper began. “I’m not talking about the screaming or the cursing or mimicking a dog choking to death. What Anderson Cooper is referring to is the president’s habit of referring to himself in the third person.”

He then played a clip of Trump saying this on the White House Lawn to reporters: “We just went through the Mueller witch hunt where you had really 18 angry Democrats that hate President Trump. They hate him with a passion.”

“Him. He is him. Why is he doing this?” Cooper asked.

The CNN host continued, “Also, grammar aside for a moment, if he says witch hunt one more freaking time, Glinda is going to float down from Oz and tell Lee Greenwood to hit the yellow brick road because Dorothy is arriving with the lion, the tin man and the scarecrow. Of course, the scarecrow doesn’t have a brain, but even if he did, the third person in chief wouldn’t be worried. I kid you not.”

Cooper next played this Trump brag about his brain: “China has total respect for Donald Trump and for Donald Trump’s very, very large brain.”

“Let’s just be happy he landed on brain because that sentence really could have taken a turn for the worse,” Cooper said, before the whole Ridiculist segment took its own turn when Cooper tried to ad lib and then told a story about another third-person talking New Yorker, Sesame Street’s Elmo all while referring to himself in Trumpian third-person.

