Anderson Cooper Trashes ‘Pathetic’ Trump Presser: ‘Like an Obese Turtle on His Back Flailing in the Hot Sun’

CNN host Anderson Cooper likened President Donald Trump to an “obese turtle” flailing around on his back in the sun, following the president’s presser in which he falsely claimed victory and made baseless claims that Democrats are stealing the election.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this from a President of the United States, and I think as Jake [Tapper] said, it’s sad and it is truly pathetic, and of course, it is dangerous, and of course it will go to court, but you’ll notice the president did not have any evidence presented at all,” Cooper stated.

“Nothing. No real, actual evidence of any kind of fraud, talked about people putting up papers in windows. He talked about things that he’d seen on the internet,” the CNN host added.

Cooper then compared Trump in the press conference to a flailing overweight turtle on a hot day.

“That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun realizing his time is over, but he just hasn’t accepted it, and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country,” Cooper concluded.

