CNN’s Anderson Cooper went on a tear against President Donald Trump Tuesday night for his messaging on masks and his continued push of a conspiracy theory against a prominent critic.

Cooper talked about the number of coronavirus deaths coming close to 100,000 thus far before bringing up concerns about a second wave and the question of “what kind of behavior’ the President of the United States should be modeling.

He called out Trump for knocking Biden’s mask-wearing, contrasted with the plea from officials like the surgeon general or the governor of North Dakota saying people need to keep wearing masks to protect others.

“The president of the United States, the leader of this country, whose own coronavirus task force is recommending and pleading and urging that people wear a mask when they can’t social distance outside, the president himself is undercutting that message. Not just by not wearing a mask himself, but by mocking Vice President Biden for wearing a mask,” Cooper said. “He’s mocking the idea of wearing a mask. And he has the gall to do that when all the people around him, they’re forced to wear a mask. He doesn’t, so he can appear on camera without a mask, but he can only do that because all the people around him, all the people who work in the White House who don’t have the access to a constant doctor like he does, they wear a mask to protect the president. The president does not do that for anybody else.”

But Cooper was even more stunned by the president continuing to push baseless conspiracy theories about the death of a former intern to Joe Scarborough:

“What a little man. He’s just a little man. He’s the leader of the free world, and he is a little, little man. A self-proclaimed wartime leader — a leader in the midst, he says, of a transition to greatness for the country, spreading falsehoods about a dead woman, despite the pain and the pleas of her husband and family and doesn’t have the guts to say he doesn’t care about what they think.. No, no, he doesn’t have the guts to say, ‘You know what, I don’t care what they think because this serves my political purposes.’ That’s why he’s doing it. He doesn’t have the guts to say that because he is just a little man despite his girth and size.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

