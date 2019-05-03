Anderson Cooper: Trump Sounds More Concerned About Denying His Own Culpability Than Addressing Putin’s

CNN’s Anderson Cooper tonight opened by saying President Donald Trump certainly had reason to celebrate the jobs numbers today… but then couldn’t stay on message.

Trump today spoke with Vladimir Putin today and said their call did not touch upon Russian interference, let along warning Putin not to do it in 2020.

Following the Mueller report finding no Trump-Russia conspiracy, Cooper said, “He might have finally been free to signal to his Russian counterpart that the question of foreign attacks on American democracy is not personal and not partisan. Perhaps he’d finally be able to tell him that any future or current attacks will not be tolerated ever. He had the chance when the two leaders spoke by phone but apparently he didn’t.”

After playing the clip of Trump today, Cooper knocked POTUS and said, “So no talk from the commander-in-chief on today’s call warning the leader of our main nuclear adversary not to do it again. Plenty of talk about how unfair this all is to him.”

He also said, in response to Trump bringing up “no collusion” in the context of his Putin chat, “It almost sounds there like President Trump is still more concerned about denying his own culpability than addressing Vladimir Putin’s.”

