While criticizing Donald Trump’s recent racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen, CNN host Anderson Cooper noted on Tuesday night that these comments were not made by just a “drunk idiot” but were instead spewed by the “president of the United States.”

Cooper also described Trump’s comments, in which he told minority Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN), Ayanna Pressley (MA), Rashida Tlaib (MI), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) to go back to where they “originally came from,” as a “depressing” indictment of American politics today.

“When you’re in a bar and some drunk person is yelling at somebody else saying go back to where you came from, you know, you can address that person, you can walk away, you can just throw your hands up and say this is some drunk idiot,” Cooper said.

“But this is the freaking president of the United States,” he continued. “I just find it so depressing we’re sitting here actually just like politely discussing the president of the United States telling Americans … naturalized Americans are just as American telling them to go home.”

“I just think it is a really, really depressing time,” the host added.

Cooper concluded by suggesting Trump’s most recent racist controversy “goes much deeper and these are fault lines in America and American culture in history that are very dangerous to pry open deeper and deeper.”

Trump’s tweets in question were posted over the weekend, in which he wrote “‘progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all).” He also hosted a live event outside the White House on Monday calling out “these people” — namely, the minority freshman lawmakers — for supposedly hating “our country.”

“All I’m saying if they’re not happy here, they can leave,” the president added. “They can leave and you know what — I’m sure they’ll be many people that won’t miss them.”

Watch above, via CNN.

