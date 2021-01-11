CNN’s Anderson Cooper said on Monday night the U.S. can’t just move on from the mob violence at the Capitol last week without serious consequences for those involved and for those who instigated it.

Cooper first teed off on a report from the New York Times that President Donald Trump is particularly angry that the PGA is no longer holding its 2022 championship at his golf club.

“[It] may speak to something else beyond his greed and his grievance when deprived of a money-making toy,” Cooper remarked.

He said there needs to be a “real reckoning” after the violent insurrection at the Capitol last week and called out the lack of regular briefings on the matter.

Cooper also highlighted comments from Senator Marco Rubio talking about the need to unify and saying Democrats are trying to “destroy the right.”

“No one is saying that anyone who ever supported President Trump is as guilty as those that attacked the Capitol,” Cooper said. “75 million people voted for the president in the last election. Good, honest, decent people. Hard to imagine that most of them aren’t sickened by seeing thugs with bats and zip ties beating police officers and carrying Confederate flags and talking about hanging the vice president. What people are saying is there need to be consequences for what we witnessed on Wednesday. Consequences not just for the thugs who broke the law, but for the president and his enablers whose lies and words and leadership led to the attack. This wasn’t some outrage of the week from this White House. That we’re used to, something we can just move along from. No, this has never happened in the history of this country, and it wouldn’t have happened if not for the lives and actions and encouragement of this president. It is that simple.”

“This was mayhem and murder in the Capitol, instigated by the president,” Cooper added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

