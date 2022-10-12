Andrea Mitchell Asks Whether Democrat Support For Fetterman Is ‘Different’ From Republicans Backing Herschel Walker

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell played “devil’s advocate” on Wednesday, asking whether Democrats supporting Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman after his stroke is similar to Republicans standing by Herschel Walker amid the former NFL star’s scandal.

Fetterman gave his first face-to-face interview this week to NBC, using closed captioning as he continues to deal with lingering side effects from his stroke. The Democrat’s health has become an issue in his race against the Donald Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz, with his opponent’s campaign even taking shots after his health crisis.

Walker, meanwhile, has seen his campaign hit with a scandal after a report claimed the supposedly staunch pro-life candidate previously paid for an abortion. Walker has called the accusations against him a “flat-out lie,” and Republicans like Trump have continued supporting him.

Mitchell compared the situation during a discussion about the midterm elections with former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D). McAuliffe argued the upcoming elections are the most crucial he’s seen and Democrats must maintain control of Congress.

“Let me ask you this, to play devil’s advocate. How is your argument that the bigger issue is keeping control of the Senate, how is that different from Republicans in Georgia saying, well, the issue is we have to keep control of the Senate, against what they view as a Democratic radical agenda?” Mitchell asked.

“If they want Herschel Walker with all the issues he has, that’s their choice,” McAuliffe said of Republicans and Walker.

Mitchell pushed further after the former governor touted what he sees as the successes of President Joe Biden and Democrats. The MSNBC host noted that a number of close races, including Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), are not receiving the same support from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as other more splashy races.

“They’re not coming to the aid of these candidates,” she said, arguing “party money” could be making a big difference.

“They should be flooded with resources,” McAuliffe admitted, adding he’s raised more than one million for his party’s candidates.

