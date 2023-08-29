Andrea Mitchell Confronts Vivek Ramaswamy Over His Nonsensical Plan For What He Would Have Done On Jan. 6 in Bizarre Exchange

Veteran MNSBC anchor Andrea Mitchell sparred with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday in a contentious interview as Ramaswamy has faced increasing media scrutiny for pushing clear falsehoods and outlandish policy positions.

Mitchell asked Ramaswamy to clarify an answer he gave on Meet the Press over the weekend regarding how he would have dealt with the events of Jan. 6, 2021 if he were vice president.

“You told Chuck Todd this about what you would do — what you would have done if you were in MikePence’s position on January 6,” Mitchell began as she played the clip.

In the exchange between Todd and Ramaswamy, the GOP candidate makes clear he would not have certified the election results and then wildly claims he would have instead demanded Congress push through reforms and hold a whole new election.

“So, that means you would not have certified the results that night before midnight on January 6, while that was your constitutional obligation. What if Kamala Harris did that?” Mitchell then asked.

“So, I respectfully disagree. I stand by what I said in that interview, not what you said I said,” Ramaswamy shot back, claiming as he has in recent days that the media is misquoting him.

“I said that that’s what I would have delivered. Then use that as an opportunity for heroism to reunite this country. There are two preconditions for the health of our constitutional republic. One is the peaceful transition of power. The other is public confidence in our elections,” he added before laying out bullet points for how he would strengthen election integrity.

“That takes time, sir,” Mitchell shot back, noting Ramaswamy’s Jan. 6th plan would have seemingly required implementing new standards and having a new election before Jan. 20th.

“With all due respect, the capitol was under attack. They were trying to complete it within that calendar day. As is constitutionally mandated. That’s not the time to start proposing legislation,” Mitchell added as Ramaswamy cut in.

“I would have begun on November 5th,” he shot back, appearing to add a new element to his argument.

“That’s not what you said during the debate,” Mitchell shot back as Ramaswamy claimed, “I would have begun in November 2020” – again claiming he would have federalized standards for national elections as a way to prevent Jan. 6th.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com