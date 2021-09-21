Andrea Mitchell Reminisces About UN ‘Laughing at President Trump’ After Biden Speech

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered his first speech as president to the United Nations, an event naturally carried live and reported on by all the networks, including MSNBC. During that coverage, Andrea Mitchell made a spontaneous aside about how the same body was “laughing’ at Donald Trump when he was there last time.

Mitchell was interacting with her guests on the subject of Biden’s debut U.N. speech, and former Obama speechwriter Ben Rhodes offered commentary on the subject of China and climate change. He made a passing mention of the Trump administration’s trade war with China in order to characterize Biden’s approach as both tougher and less tough.

Rhodes said it is “imperative” for China and the United States to cooperate on climate, and said that Biden will be tough with China but also be cooperative surely for that reason.

“And another notable difference with a Trump speech to the same body,” Mitchell awkwardly segued, “remember, importantly, how they were laughing at President Trump and he didn’t even realize that he was the subject of their humor because he was saying he’d accomplished more in two years than any president in American history.”

There was some chuckling on the mics from her guests. Importantly?

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

