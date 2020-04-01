New York Governor Andrew Cuomo got emotional talking about his brother and CNN host Chris Cuomo’s coronavirus diagnosis, Wednesday, during a press conference on the crisis.

“Anyone can get this disease. There is no superhero who is immune from this disease. That goes for a New Yorker, as well as a Texan, as well as a Californian. Anyone can get it,” declared Cuomo. “No one can be protected from it. I couldn’t protect my own brother.”

“With all he knows and as smart as he is, he couldn’t protect himself. So anyone can get it, and everyone has to be protected,” he noted, adding, “When he told me he had the coronavirus, it scared me. It frightened me. Why? Because we still don’t know. We still don’t know, and even if there is just a 1 percent, 2 percent chance, it’s frightening.”

“It is frightening. It frightened me, and I deal with all sorts of stuff, and I have seen all sorts of things, and it frightened me. Why? Because we’re talking about my brother. We’re talking about my little brother. This is my best friend,” Cuomo continued. “I talk to him several times a day, basically spend my whole life with him, and it is frightening on a fundamental level. It’s frightening because there is nothing that I can do, and I’m out of control and there is nobody who can tell me… Doctors can’t tell me anything, and Tony Fauci can’t tell me anything because nobody really knows, and this situation is the same situation for everyone. For everyone. So yes, I’m frightened for my brother, I’m worried about my brother, as everyone is worried about everyone in their family and everybody they love.”

Cuomo went on to say that he believes his brother is “going to be okay” and that he’d sent him a beginners guide to striped bass fishing.

“He found out yesterday morning that he had coronavirus. He did his show last night. He did a show last night from his basement. What a gutsy, courageous thing to do,” the governor concluded. “He does the show every night. Maybe some nights he won’t be able to do it, but he does his show every night… Kudos to him. My pop would be proud. I love you, little brother.”

Watch above via CNN.

