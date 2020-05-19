Andrew Cuomo Shades Trump Over Pandemic Response: ‘You’re Not Gonna Tweet Your Way Through This’

Andrew Cuomo may or may not have blasted President Donald Trump for his tweeting as the New York governor held his latest press conference on the coronavirus situation.

Toward the end of his Tuesday update, Cuomo spoke of how governments need to be smart, organized and active whenever the public becomes reliant on them in times of national crisis. While Cuomo never alluded to Trump by name, the governor derided an activity Trump is known for while continuing to say that politicians “have to be competent at what you do” and not “just look like you know what you’re doing.”

Today, government is going to be held to a different standard. It has to be fundamentally different. It has to be smarter than it was. It matters now what happens. You have to know what you’re doing now, not just look like you know what you’re doing, not just sound like you know what you’re doing. You have to be smart. You’re not going to tweet your way through this. You have to be smart. You have to be competent at what you do. There’s something called government. You either know how to do it or you don’t know how to do it.

Cuomo went on to say that the current situation is “beyond politics” and “this is not about an ongoing campaign.”

“You’re now a government official. You represent everyone,” Cuomo said. “Forget the politics. Represent people. It doesn’t matter — Republican or Democrat. That’s all garbage now.”

Cuomo and Trump have attacked each other throughout the coronavirus crisis. While the feud has cooled down in recent weeks, Trump isn’t known for letting even perceived slights roll off his shoulders.

