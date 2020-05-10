As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, Mother’s Day has unfortunately joined the list of holidays and public events that have been upended by the ongoing health crisis. New York governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledged that in his latest press conference on the state’s effort against the virus, and he ended up holding a video call with his family mid-way in order to bid his mother a Happy Mother’s Day.

As Cuomo provided his daily update to the media on Sunday, he spoke of how many burdens mothers have been forced to shoulder because of the pandemic, and how difficult it is for people to stay separated from their loved ones. Eventually, the governor turned his press conference turned into a Zoom call where his mother, Matilda Cuomo, beamed in along with Cuomo’s children to wish each other a good day.

From the governor’s statement:

“I am in a position where I am exposed to too many people and if I go see my mother, the health commissioner says it would be risky for me to see my mother because I want to make sure I don’t infect her with anything. She’s stronger than I am. She’s smarter than I am, but I just want to make sure we don’t do that. But I get to say Happy Mother’s Day to my mother with my daughters. They’re all here through one means or the other, whatever this is. Zoom this, Zoom that. Happy Mother’s Day to you Mom. I miss you. I love you so, so much. I wish I could be with you, but I can’t be. I can’t be because I love you. That’s why I can’t be with you, because I love you.”

The press conference continued with Mrs. Cuomo’s granddaughters delighting her with recollections of their favorite memories, all while they expressed hope that they will get to reunite soon.

Watch above, via CNN.

