Andrew Giuliani Claims He Has Been Involved in ‘Politics and in Government’ Since He Was 3 Years Old

Andrew Giuliani, while discussing his bid to run for New York governor in 2022, claimed he has been involved in “politics and in government” since he was just three years old.

“The truth is from an experience perspective, I may be 35 years old, but you gotta remember, I spent 32 years, parts of 32 years, in politics and in government,” Giuliani told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum. “I’m the only announced candidate that has spent parts of five decades in politics. So I may look young, but I certainly feel a lot older.”

Giuliani, the son of Rudy Giuliani, made the comment after MacCallum noted that some are questioning his experience, as he was a professional golfer prior to working on the Trump administration.

“I ran my own small business, of which I was a professional golfer, you’re absolutely right. I worked on one of the greatest presidential campaigns in the history of our country. The 2016 — volunteered on the 2016 presidential campaign,” he said, listing off his accomplishments.

“Worked in finance before that and worked four years in the Trump White House in the office of Public Liaison, where we had the private sector leading the way on important programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, the CARES Act and all different types of things that made sure that we were having private business lead the way.”

He went on to explain that his role while working with former president Donald Trump was to “deal with all of the private CEOs, most of the private CEOs, in crafting this policy.”

