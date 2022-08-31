Andrew Napolitano Tells Newsmax Trump Will Be Indicted: ‘It Pains Me to Say It’

Former judge Andrew Napolitano predicted that former President Donald Trump will be indicted in the coming months.

Earlier this month, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Agents retrieved troves of documents from the property, including classified documents that Trump has claimed he declassified before leaving office. The former president was supposed to turn the documents over to the National Archives upon leaving office.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of The Balance with Eric Bolling, Napolitano explained he doesn’t see a scenario in which the Department of Justice doesn’t indict Trump.

“You wrote an op-ed saying that you believe there will be an indictment of the former president,” Bolling stated, referring to a column Napolitano wrote for the Washington Times published earlier in the day. “Can you just tell us why you believe that?”

Napolitano said he believes the DOJ raided Trump’s residence because the department anticipates it will indict him.

“Because I don’t think the government would’ve gone through this without planning in advance to indict him,” he answered. “It pains me to say it, and I don’t think he should be indicted. But I think the people that will make this decision have already made up their minds and they’ll make this presentation to the grand jury right after the midterm elections.”

Bolling replied by saying he hopes Napolitano is wrong.

“I understand you didn’t want to say it, but you had to say it because that’s that’s you being honest,” said the host.

“I hope I’m wrong too,” he responded “How many times have you heard me say that?”

Watch above via Newsmax.

